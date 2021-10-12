Faysal Quraishi asks fans not to 'fight' over his LSA loss

Faysal Qureshi asks fans not to 'fight' over his LSA' 21 loss

Faysal Quraishi is sending love to all of his contemporaries after Lux Style Awards.

The actor, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for his work in Muqaddar, turned to his Instagram Stories on Monday and made a congratulatory video for winners Bilal Abbas Khan and Danish Taimoor.

"I'm sorry I'm making this video a bit late, but honestly, more than losing the award, I was upset about our loss in CPL semi-final," began Faysal.

He continued, "But, seriously I'm very happy for Danish Taimoor and Bilal Abbas Khan. They both have won the awards for the Best Actor and I wish Allah gives them more success in the future."

Faysal also went on to ask his fans not do get disheartened over his loss, told them to instead pray for the success of other actors.

"Pray for the ones who won, wish them well," concluded Faysal.

Take a look:







