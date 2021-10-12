 
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Here's Pakistan's schedule for warm up matches

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Cricket - Second T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 30, 2020 Pakistan's Shoaib Malik in action. — Reuters/File

  • Pakistan will kick off their warm-up fixtures on Oct 18 against West Indies.
  • The Men In Green will play their final warm-up match against South Africa on Oct 20.
  • A total of 16 fixtures will be played from October 12-20 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the schedule for the warm-up matches, which take place between participant teams. A total of 16 fixtures will be played from October 12-20.

It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors — no spectators will be allowed attendance.

Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan will kick off their warm-up fixtures on October 18 against West Indies, and conclude on October 20 against South Africa.

DateTimeMatchCity
Oct 182pmPakistan vs West Indies Dubai
Oct 206pmPakistan vs South AfricaAbu Dhabi

