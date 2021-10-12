T20 World Cup: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan fail to perform well in scenario match

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Babar Azam playing during the scenario match held on October 12. — PCB

The second scenario match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistani T20 World Cup squad will depart for Dubai on October 15.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup is set to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

The Pakistan cricket squad has begun its preparations for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup with a scenario match at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on Tuesday.



However, the top-order batsmen — including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan — failed to perform well during the practice match. The batsmen were to chase the target of 150 runs in 15 overs but they failed to score runs as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf gave 106 runs in 15 runs with their phenomenal bowling.

Meanwhile, in the second half of the match, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Shahnawaz Dahani scored 100 runs in 12 overs.



Imad Wasim scored 38 runs and Mohammad Hafeez scored 30 runs during the second half.

According to the reports, the Babar Azam-led squad will rest tomorrow and the second scenario match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

The Pakistani T20 World Cup squad will depart for Dubai on October 15. Earlier, sources told Geo News that the squad's first training session would be on October 16 after they have made it through mandated coronavirus checks.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup is set to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20.

Millions of fans are eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two neighbours will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019, 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester, and this will be the sixth time they will compete in the global T20 tournament.