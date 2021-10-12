 
sports
Tuesday Oct 12 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Javed Miandad's suggestion for Pakistan's match against India

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 12, 2021

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. — Reuters/File
Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. — Reuters/File

  • "It isn't necessary that players who generally perform well will also do so during a match," Miandad says.
  • The cricketing legend says consistency is the key to beating India.
  • Miandad asks Ramiz Raja to focus on cricket and winning matches.

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad has offered a suggestion for the Men In Green when they will face off against India in their first fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Miandad, according to Geo News, said every player of the squad will have to play their role during Pakistan's match against India — as the Men In Green have never won a match against the Men In Blue in a world cup.

"It isn't necessary that players who generally perform well will also do so during a match," the former cricketer said, according to the media outlet.

Miandad noted that consistency was the key to beating India, as he asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja to focus on cricket and winning matches.

The Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup — which is the first mega event that ICC is hosting since the pandemic — is scheduled between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.

More From Sports:

National T20 Cup: Farhan’s half-century takes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into final

National T20 Cup: Farhan’s half-century takes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into final
A peek at a picturesque cricket ground in Nanga Parbat's lap

A peek at a picturesque cricket ground in Nanga Parbat's lap
T20 World Cup: Has ICC appointed Pakistan's Tariq Saeed for Hindi commentary?

T20 World Cup: Has ICC appointed Pakistan's Tariq Saeed for Hindi commentary?
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan fail to perform well in scenario match

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan fail to perform well in scenario match
T20 World Cup: Here's Pakistan's schedule for warm up matches

T20 World Cup: Here's Pakistan's schedule for warm up matches
T20 World Cup: ICC announces schedule for warm up matches

T20 World Cup: ICC announces schedule for warm up matches
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson among Rashid Khan's favourite players

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson among Rashid Khan's favourite players
Former fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz facing difficulty walking due to bone disease

Former fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz facing difficulty walking due to bone disease

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam-Rizwan duo 'biggest threat' to India'

T20 World Cup: 'Babar Azam-Rizwan duo 'biggest threat' to India'
Imam-ul-Haq still does the doorbell prank after all these years

Imam-ul-Haq still does the doorbell prank after all these years
Glenn Maxwell lashes out at 'horrible people' for 'spreading abuse' after RCB exits IPL

Glenn Maxwell lashes out at 'horrible people' for 'spreading abuse' after RCB exits IPL
Additional tickets for ICC T20 World Cup go on sale

Additional tickets for ICC T20 World Cup go on sale

Latest

view all