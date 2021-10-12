T20 World Cup: Javed Miandad's suggestion for Pakistan's match against India

Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad has offered a suggestion for the Men In Green when they will face off against India in their first fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Miandad, according to Geo News, said every player of the squad will have to play their role during Pakistan's match against India — as the Men In Green have never won a match against the Men In Blue in a world cup.

"It isn't necessary that players who generally perform well will also do so during a match," the former cricketer said, according to the media outlet.

Miandad noted that consistency was the key to beating India, as he asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja to focus on cricket and winning matches.

The Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup — which is the first mega event that ICC is hosting since the pandemic — is scheduled between October 17 and November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against West Indies and South Africa before beginning their campaign with a blockbuster clash with arch-rivals India on October 24 in Dubai.