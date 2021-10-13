 
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Tyga taken into custody on felony domestic violence charge

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Tyga was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Los Angeles Police Department
Famed rapper Tyga was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Tuesday following allegations placed by ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson of physical abuse.

Born as Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, the Rack City rapper was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood division, as revealed by the media relations division of the department.

He was released later after posting $50,000 in bail.

The rapper had earlier on Monday refused to talk to the police at his home but had later turned himself in on Tuesday.

A source close to the rapper said to TMZ that his ex-girlfriend and alleged victim Camaryn Swanson had showed up intoxicated at his doorstep on Monday night, and after he let her in, the situation went out of hand.

However, according to Swanson, the rapper had sent a car for her while they were in the middle of breaking up.

After leaving his house on Monday, the model, 22, had filed a police report against him.

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours,” wrote Swanson on her Instagram.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she added. 

