Salman Khan confirms release date of ‘Antim’

Superstar Salman Khan has confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, also starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.



The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared a latest motion poster of Antim with its release date.

“#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021,” Khan tweeted.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

The film is produced by Salma Khan, the mother of Salman, and presented by Salman Khan Films.

Salman essays the role of a policeman while Aayush portrays the character of an antagonist.

Meanwhile, Khan will return to the sets of film Tiger 3, also featuring diva Katrina Kaif, today.