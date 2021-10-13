Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma

Experts believe Prince Harry intends to keep Archie and Lilibet out of the limelight in a desperate attempt to shield them from suffering childhood trauma.



Royal write Christopher Anderson made this claim during his most recent interview with Express UK.

There, the author of Prince Harry and Prince William's biography Diana's Boys admitted the Sussex’s may choose a different route for their children, as was taken for them.

Mr Anderson was also quoted saying, “As the littlest Sussexes get older they face the inevitable hounding by an intrusive paparazzi— photographers jumping out from behind bushes and parked cars and all that.”

“I’m sure Harry especially wants to shield them from that trauma as long as humanly possible so that his children can have something akin to the proverbial 'normal' childhood.”