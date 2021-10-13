 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma

Experts believe Prince Harry intends to keep Archie and Lilibet out of the limelight in a desperate attempt to shield them from suffering childhood trauma.

Royal write Christopher Anderson made this claim during his most recent interview with Express UK.

Prince Harry intends to ‘shield’ Archie, Lilibet from generational childhood trauma

There, the author of Prince Harry and Prince William's biography Diana's Boys admitted the Sussex’s may choose a different route for their children, as was taken for them.

Mr Anderson was also quoted saying, “As the littlest Sussexes get older they face the inevitable hounding by an intrusive paparazzi— photographers jumping out from behind bushes and parked cars and all that.”

“I’m sure Harry especially wants to shield them from that trauma as long as humanly possible so that his children can have something akin to the proverbial 'normal' childhood.”

More From Entertainment:

Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour

Matt Goss hopes new album will take him from Vegas to world tour
BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation

BTS’ Jimin makes generous donation to a Children’s Foundation
Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: ‘Why not right?’

Dwayne Johnson addresses major political ambitions: ‘Why not right?’
Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’

Olivia Rodrigo addresses commitment to therapy: ‘It helps a lot’
Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families

Megan Thee Stallion addresses the stigma around therapy in Black families
‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

‘Star Trek’ star Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin
Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations

Pakistan turns purple for BTS Jimin’s birthday celebrations
Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Paul McCartney continues to slight The Rolling Stones: ‘They’re a blues cover band’

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said

Kim Kardashian dishes over ‘meanest thing’ daughter North has ever said
Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows

Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ gets UK premiere as Oscar buzz grows
Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube

Dwayne Johnson gushes over ‘Face Off’s success on YouTube
Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset

Cardi B fawns over birthday Mansion given by husband Offset

Latest

view all