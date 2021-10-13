Iqra Aziz thanks Yasir Hussain for 'always' showing up during postpartum 

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021
Actor Iqra Aziz is thanking husband Yasir Hussain for always having her back.
Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Iqra shared a note highlighting the postpartum issues of new mothers on her Instagram Stories.
"A new mama never forgets who showed up for her, and I mean really showed up for her, when she was lost in the trenches of postpartum," read Iqra Aziz's note.
"@yasir.hussain131 you everytime did," she captioned the note.
Yasir too, acknowledged Iqra's sweet gesture, re-sharing the same post on his Instagram handle.
Iqra Aziz welcomed her first child, a boy, with husband Yasir Hussain in July 2021. The duo named their son Kabir Hussain.