Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Shweta Singh shares heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, urges CBI to reveal truth

Shweta Singh shares heartfelt note for Sushant Singh Rajput, urges CBI to reveal truth
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh kirti shared a heartfelt note for the brother and requested the CBI to reveal the truth behind his death.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Shweta posted a throwback photo of Sushant with a heartbreaking note.

She wrote “You were, You are and You will always be our pride! Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you!”.

In another tweet, Sushant’s US-based sister shared her old video, wherein she demands CBI investigation into the death of the Dil Bechara actor.

She tweeted “It has exactly been an year of making this video…. CBI Enquiry was our only hope to find the truth, we have been patient so long!”

“We request the CBI to reveal the truth to us. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” Shweta Singh kirti said.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

