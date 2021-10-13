 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
Web Desk

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days

Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days

While Zendaya is always serving glamorous looks she did not start off this way.

Speaking to InStyle, the 25-year-old opened up about various aspects of her style as she was kicking off her career.

At one point she shared a look that she proudly pulled off wearing just retail store items. 

While she was not donned in brand labels she still felt very cool. 

"When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she said.

She shared that she took her time at the event as a learning experience and still remembers what she has learned at the function.

"To this day, I think that's really all that matters. Then you know you're doing the right thing," she expressed.

Take a look:

Zendaya reveals she wore retail clothes at red carpet during early days


