 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab boards to announce matric results on Oct 16

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 13, 2021

— Online/File
— Online/File

  • The announcement will be made on October 16 at 5pm.
  • Results to be available on respective boards' sites.

All the education boards in Punjab will announce their results for Matriculation Annual Examinations 2021 on October 16 (Saturday) at 5pm in line with the promotion policy.

The results would be available on the respective board's websites on Saturday. The result announcement ceremony will be held at the board's offices.

Sources privy to the development told The News that the Punjab government had sought cabinet members' approval through circulation and the process was almost complete.

They added that the BISEs would announce the results as soon as the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) gets approval from the relevant authorities.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Bahawalpur, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Lahore, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab boards to announce inter results tomorrow

Punjab boards to announce inter results tomorrow
PM Imran Khan orders accelerating Gilgit-Baltistan integrated development plan

PM Imran Khan orders accelerating Gilgit-Baltistan integrated development plan
Gill suggests Maryam 'stick to politics' instead of fixating on 'magic'

Gill suggests Maryam 'stick to politics' instead of fixating on 'magic'
BISE Larkana announces matric results

BISE Larkana announces matric results
First fraud case suspect gets relief under NAB Amendment Ordinance

First fraud case suspect gets relief under NAB Amendment Ordinance
NAB raids Agha Siraj Durrani's residence seeking his arrest

NAB raids Agha Siraj Durrani's residence seeking his arrest
Sindh announces public holiday on Eid Milad un Nabi

Sindh announces public holiday on Eid Milad un Nabi
CCTV footage of dacoits killing nine people in Sadiqabad emerges

CCTV footage of dacoits killing nine people in Sadiqabad emerges
Will not let Imran Khan be a political martyr: Maryam Nawaz

Will not let Imran Khan be a political martyr: Maryam Nawaz
New NAB ordinance challenged in Islamabad High Court

New NAB ordinance challenged in Islamabad High Court
Newborn baby in NICU but getting stronger, says Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari

Newborn baby in NICU but getting stronger, says Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari
Investing in science and higher education

Investing in science and higher education

Latest

view all