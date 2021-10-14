 
Thursday Oct 14 2021
Kareena Kapoor to star with Prabhas for her next?

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to join hands with Prabhas for her upcoming film, according to various media outlets.

Prabhas, who is currently doing a film with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan titled Adipurush, has often made it to the diva's Instagram Stories, most recently when Kareena showed off a plate of biryani sent to her by the actor. 

Meanwhile, Prabhas has also announced a new film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is expected to cast Kareena Kapoor.

As per ETIMES, the South-Indian star is charging approximately Rs 150 crores as remuneration for this movie.

While none of the two actors have either confirmed or denied the rumors, the idea of Kareena and Prabhas working together has already sparked frenzy amongst fans.

