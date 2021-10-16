 
sports
Saturday Oct 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 16, 2021

Geo News on Saturday unveiled its all-star panel for exclusive shows to be aired on the channel during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The channel is bringing a one-of-a-kind show with an all-star sports specialists panel including batting king Inzamam-ul-Haq, spin magician Mushtaq Ahmed, T20 star bowler Sohail Tanveer along with Marina Iqbal, Sikandar Bakht and Tauseef Ahmed.

The experts will make regular appearances on Geo News for two shows — pre-match and post-match — which will entertain and inform the audience about the much-anticipated fixtures.

Inzamam-ul-Haq shared a 57-second video clip, saying that he will give his expert comments pre- and post-match during the month-long T20 World Cup series.

Renowned spinner Mushtaq Ahmed wished the Pakistan cricket team all the best in an exclusive video clip sent to Geo News and informed his fans that he will be a part of the largest panel for the T20 World Cup.

Ahmed further told his fans that the show will not only include comments from world-class panelists but it will be full of entertainment.

The qualifying rounds for the T20 World Cup are starting from tomorrow, October 17. The main rounds will kick off next Saturday, October 23.

Pakistan is set to lock horns with arch-rival India in a high-voltage clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24.


