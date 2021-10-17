 
sports
Sunday Oct 17 2021
By
AMSAbdul Mohi Shah

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam plans to consult Shoaib Malik before every match

By
AMSAbdul Mohi Shah

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

(From left) Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik. Photos: Geo.tv/ file
(From left) Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik. Photos: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam says he plans to to consult Shoaib Malik for the T20 World Cup matches.

“He is experienced and has all the knowledge of international cricket, especially T20 cricket,” Azam said at a press conference.

“Shoaib Malik’s inclusion in the team surely is a big boost for the team. His experience will help us a great deal,” he said, adding that Malik and other senior players will be consulted before finalising a strategy for each match.

Related items

Azam said Mohammad Rizwan had emerged as a true batsman. “He has become a linchpin in Pakistan batting lineup. I am looking forward to establishing a partnership with him in an effort to give a solid foundation to the team’s total,” he added.

Babar Azam will be playing his first-ever T20 World Cup.

He believes he is lucky to be leading the Pakistan team. “I am leading the team in my first ever T20 World Cup, which is a big responsibility for me. I am in form and have been scoring runs,” he said.

He wants Pakistan to repeat its 2009 performance when the team won the title in England. “We want to repeat that performance. Winning [the] T20 World Cup in 2009 was big news for Pakistan,” he added.

On changes made ahead of the team’s departure to Dubai, Babar said some of the players were not in their best form. “In the absence of the scheduled series against New Zealand and England, we organised National T20 to see the selected players’ form. Some of them were in the best form. That is why we made some changes in the team,” Babar said.

Batting consultant Mathew Hayden reaches Dubai

Batting consultant Mathew Hayden has reached Dubai to join the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup starting from Sunday (today) with the qualifying round.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their opening round match against India on October 24 at Dubai Sports Stadium. Before that, the team will play practice matches against West Indies on October 18 and against South Africa on October 20.

More From Sports:

Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway

Oman, Papua New Guinea take centre stage as T20 World Cup gets underway
T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'

T20 World Cup: Kohli admits tickets for Pakistan-India match priced 'ridiculously high'
Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup

Geo News unveils all-star panel for T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign

T20 World Cup: Fahad Mustafa reacts to 'Mauka Mauka' campaign
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza plans to 'disappear' to escape ‘toxicity’ on Pakistan-India match day
PCB Hall of Fame honours Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir this year

PCB Hall of Fame honours Fazal Mahmood, Abdul Qadir this year
T20 World Cup: India, England out to foil West Indies

T20 World Cup: India, England out to foil West Indies
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani plunderer' Haider Ali, five others to watch
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's fielding could be their 'downfall' against India, says Azhar Mahmood
'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian cricket enthusiast Dennis

'Shahid Afridi once got angry at me', says Australian cricket enthusiast Dennis

T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid set to coach India after mega event

T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid set to coach India after mega event
T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam defends changes in squad

T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam defends changes in squad

Latest

view all