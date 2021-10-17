Seven of a family killed in Muzaffargarh house fire

Fire in Muzaffargarh kills seven people. They were from the same family.

Four children, two women among deceased, says rescue officials in Muzaffargarh.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of incident, orders investigation into blaze.

MUZAFFARGARH: A fire broke out in a house in Pir Jahanian, killing seven members of the same family, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the cause of the fire in the house has not been ascertained yet, but the death of seven people, including women and children, has been confirmed.

The rescue workers said that four children and two women were among the victims.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed regret over the loss of precious lives due to the fire in Muzaffargarh. He asked the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner to submit a report on the incident.

The Punjab CM has also ordered an investigation into all aspects of the fire incident.