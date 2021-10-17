 
Sunday Oct 17 2021
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh exudes mum's signature pout in adorable snaps

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 17, 2021

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh exudes mum's signature pout in adorable snaps: See Photos

Kareena Kapoor's bundle of joy, Jehangir Ali Khan, has inherited his pout from superstar mother.

In recent photos snapped by the paparazzi, Jeh was spotted with his nanny and a number of bodyguards as the group walked outside the apartments.

At one instance, Jeh also looked at the photographers and flashed a smile before showing off his pout for the cameras. 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second son Jeh in Februaru 2021. The couple is already parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

