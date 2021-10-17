WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez celebrates 41st birthday with family, squad in Dubai

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez celebrated his 41st birthday in Dubai amid his family and T20 Cricket World Cup squad on Sunday.

The cricketer's birthday cake had a group photo of his family printed on it, while it was decorated with chocolate, strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries.

Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of Hafeez's birthday celebrations that showed Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and other squad members wishing the cricketer a happy birthday.

Earlier, the Pakistani team celebrated star skipper Babar Azam's birthday 36,000ft in the air, as the squad is en route to Dubai for the ICC Men's World Cup.

Sports journalist Saj Sajid, taking to Twitter, reminded cricket fans that on October 17, 1980, Mohammad Hafeez was born in Sargodha. The player, better known as "Professor", has 386 international appearances, while he has scored 12,695 runs and has taken 252 wickets throughout his career.

Hafeez was also a member of the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning team, the journalist wrote.