T20 World Cup: Star skipper Babar Azam celebrates birthday in the skies

Pakistani team celebrating star skipper Babar Azam's birthday 36,000ft in the air. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

The Pakistani team celebrated star skipper Babar Azam's birthday 36,000ft in the air, as the squad is en route to Dubai for the ICC Men's World Cup.



The custom-made cake was overloaded with decorations, with the prominent one being a blue and gold crown and a lion's picture — indicating that the skipper is a king.

"Ladies and gentlemen, en route to Dubai, this is of immense [pleasure] to announce that, at the height of 36,000 feet, we are celebrating the birthday of the captain of the Pakistan team, Babar Azam," the air hostess said.

Pakistan cricket team's all-format captain and world's number one ranked ODI batsman, Azam received loads of wishes today as he turned 27.

Born on October 15, 1994, in Lahore, Babar Azam made a name for himself as a member of Pakistan's Under-19 cricket squad.

Soon, he became a household name in Pakistan when the right-handed batsman, credited for his level-headed attitude, scored three consecutive ODI hundreds against the West Indies in the UAE. This happened in 2016, and Babar Azam was still 22 at the time.

Babar Azam played two Under-19 World Cups in 2010 and 2012, where he finished as Pakistan's top-scoring batsman.

"We didn't have to guide him, he was on his own, but we were supportive all the way," said his cousin, Kamran Akmal, in an earlier interview.

From 80 ODI matches so far, he has scored an impressive 3,985 runs at an average of 56.92, and from 61 T20Is, scored an equally impressive 2,204 runs at an average of 46.89.