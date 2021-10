Dr Ajmal Niazi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

LAHORE: Renowned journalist, columnist and intellectual Dr Ajmal Niazi passed away on the night between Sunday and Monday in Lahore.

His funeral prayers will be offered at a cricket ground on Wahdat Road in Lahore at 4:30 pm today.

A large number of politicians, fans and people from the journalist fraternity have expressed their condolences over the demise of the renowned columnist.

In recognition of his services, the government had bestowed him with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.