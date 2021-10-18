 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
Shaukat Tarin appointed adviser to PM Imran Khan on finance

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Shaukat Tarin. Photo: AFP
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has been appointed the adviser to the Prime Minister on finance, Geo News reported Monday.

An official notification issued on the appointment read that Tarin's new status will be equivalent to that of a federal minister.

Shaukat Tarin's tenure as finance minister ends 

On Friday, the government had decided to appoint Tarin as an advisor to the PM on finance, as his six-month tenure as the financial advisor was expiring that day, sources had told Geo News.

The finance minister was supposed to get elected as a senator — a prerequisite to continue as finance minister — as the six-month time limit to elect him as a member of Parliament expired on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Tarin as the finance minister in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar — only a few weeks after he was given the portfolio.

As the finance minister's six-month term ended, as per law, Tarin will not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees.

Once Tarin has been elected as a senator, he will get his finance ministry portfolio back, sources added.

