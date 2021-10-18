 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 18 2021
Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19
Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actress and TV host Pooja Bedi has tested positive for coronavirus, she confirmed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a video wherein she also confirmed that her fiancé and house help have also been diagnosed with Covid-19.

She posted the video and wrote, “COVID POSITIVE!!!!”

“I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as it's my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing”, Pooja said and added, “You do what's right for you. Each to their own.”

She further said, “Caution. not panic.”

In the video, Pooja says, “Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point, is going to get it. Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive.”

The actress also assured her fans that she was taking all the required precautions.

