Prince Andrew moving to get lawsuit ‘shelved’ on royal formality’

Reports speculate Prince Andrew and his lawyers are currently working on a way to have his lawsuit completely overturned on the basis of a royal formality.



US-based lawyer, Andrew Brettler brought this claim to light in a statement last month regarding the Epstein agreement.

Per its contents, Virginia Giuffre would no longer be allowed to present any future lawsuits against Epstein or anyone associated with him.

Ever since the news was released by Prince Andrew, a reference to the word ‘royalty’ has been made’ and some believes this may free the Duke from “any and all potential liability.”

Thus, according to Express, the defence is expected to jump at this finding to nullify Ms Giffre’s claim.