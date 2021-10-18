 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
Salman Ashraf

1 police official martyred, 13 injured in blast near Balochistan University

SASalman Ashraf

Monday Oct 18, 2021

QUETTA: One police official was martyred and 13 were left injured after a blast took place near Balochistan University at Quetta's Saryab Road, the counter-terrorism department (CTD) said Monday.

Three pedestrians were also injured in the blast, which took place near a police mobile, CTD officials said, as the nature of the blast remains uncertain.

Rescue officials have shifted the injured people to the Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital to provide them with the necessary treatment.

More to follow...

