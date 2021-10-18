 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan wishes for an enduring relationship with US: Gen Bajwa

Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

US Charge d Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler (L) and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) — ISPR
  • US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on Gen Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest.
  • COAS reiterates the need for global convergence in Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis.
  • Angela Aggeler appreciates Pakistan's efforts for regional stability.

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler Monday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. 

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gen Bajwa said: "Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States."

The COAS also reiterated the need for global convergence in Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis over there and pushed for coordinated efforts for the economic uplifting of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation as well as efforts for regional stability and pledged to play a role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the statement added. 

