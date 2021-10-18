 
entertainment
Monday Oct 18 2021
Web Desk

Kate Middleton issues passionate plea: ‘Protect the children’

Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Kate Middleton issues an urgent plea and asked citizens of the world to rally together and save the future of every child who may be robbed as a result of the impending climate crisis.

The Duchess made this statement at the Earthshot Prize awards while recycling a lilac Alexander McQueen dress from 2011 which was made specifically for the BAFTA dinner in Los Angles.

There she was quoted saying, "A thriving natural world regulates our climate, nurtures our physical and mental health, and helps feed our families.”

"But for too long, we have neglected our wild spaces. And now we are facing a number of tipping points.”

"If we don’t act now, we will permanently destabilise our planet. And we will rob our children of the future they deserve.”

