 
pakistan
Monday Oct 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Soldier martyred as security forces exchange fire with terrorists in N Waziristan

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 18, 2021

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

  • Intense firing takes place after terrorists attacked security forces' checkpoint.
  • Sepoy Saifullah, 25, resident of Karak, embraced martyred. 
  • Security forces conducting area clearance. 

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred on Monday as security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the military's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said intense firing took place after the terrorists had fired on a security forces' checkpoint.

Following the terrorists' move, the troops had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, the military's media wing said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Saifullah, 25, resident of Karak, according to the ISPR. The security forces are carrying out an area clearance to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The development comes three days after security forces had gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, the ISPR had said.

The military's media wing said that wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan
'Just for the sake of it': Fawad Chaudhry slams Opposition over anti-govt protests

'Just for the sake of it': Fawad Chaudhry slams Opposition over anti-govt protests
Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer given command of Gujranwala Corps

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer given command of Gujranwala Corps
PM Imran Khan directs NCOC to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive

PM Imran Khan directs NCOC to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive
'Govt has snatched people's right to live': Shahbaz lashes out at PTI in NA

'Govt has snatched people's right to live': Shahbaz lashes out at PTI in NA
PM Imran Khan is lucky to get such a worthless Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan is lucky to get such a worthless Opposition: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan wishes for an enduring relationship with US: Gen Bajwa

Pakistan wishes for an enduring relationship with US: Gen Bajwa

1 police official martyred, 13 injured in blast near Balochistan University

1 police official martyred, 13 injured in blast near Balochistan University
PM Imran Khan convenes important meeting to tackle rising inflation: sources

PM Imran Khan convenes important meeting to tackle rising inflation: sources
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals baby boy's name

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari reveals baby boy's name
ECP announces date for by-polls in Lahore’s NA-133

ECP announces date for by-polls in Lahore’s NA-133
Noor Mukadam murder case: SC accepts bail plea of Zahir Jaffer's mother

Noor Mukadam murder case: SC accepts bail plea of Zahir Jaffer's mother

Latest

view all