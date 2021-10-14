 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 14, 2021

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

  • Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan's Mir Ali area.
  • Terrorist Arif Ullah killed during exchange of fire.
  • Development takes place during an IBO.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

The military's media wing said wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

Last week, the Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and killed four terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran area, the military's media wing had said.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire between both sides. Following the shooting, FC troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

On September 30, security forces conducted an IBO in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, according to ISPR.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," the military’s media wing had said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.

More From Pakistan:

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS

Synergy between PAF, army makes country’s defence impregnable: COAS
President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

President Arif Alvi promulgates ordinance for establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students

BISE result: Shahbaz Sharif wishes 'heartiest congratulations' to students
Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021

Pakistan sees 669% rise in import of vehicles in first quarter of 2021
After meeting PM Imran Khan, Jam Kamal refuses to step down as CM

After meeting PM Imran Khan, Jam Kamal refuses to step down as CM
DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes

DG FIA lauds efforts of NCB-INTERPOL in minimising crimes
Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed

Parliamentary panel meeting to decide ECP members' appointments postponed
US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler meets Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif
Rupee extends losses against US dollar

Rupee extends losses against US dollar
'Technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved: PM Imran Khan

'Technical issues' in DG ISI's appointment will be resolved: PM Imran Khan
Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry

Decision of DG ISI's appointment will be made in atmosphere of trust: Fawad Chaudhry
Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Posting 'immoral content' on social media made actionable offence under new rules

Latest

view all