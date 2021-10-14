Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in N Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers man a post at the Line of Control. — AFP/File

Terrorist gunned down in N Waziristan's Mir Ali area.

Terrorist Arif Ullah killed during exchange of fire.

Development takes place during an IBO.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

The military's media wing said wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

Last week, the Frontier Corps (FC) troops spotted and killed four terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran area, the military's media wing had said.

According to the military's media wing, the terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire between both sides. Following the shooting, FC troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

On September 30, security forces conducted an IBO in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander, according to ISPR.

"TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed," the military’s media wing had said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the hideout as well.