Monday Oct 18 2021
Punjab govt approves special food for prisoners on 12 Rabi ul Awal

Monday Oct 18, 2021

— Twitter/ Punjab Prisons Official
  • Special menu for prisoners approved by CM Buzdar.
  • Per notification, prisoners will be able to enjoy chicken biryani, raita, and zarda (sweet rice), for lunch.
  • They will also be served special food for breakfast and dinner.

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has approved a special food menu for prisoners on the occasion of 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, a notification said Monday.

Per the notification, the special menu for prisoners was approved on the directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. 

Prison inmates will be served paratha, halwa, and tea for breakfast on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PUBH), the notification stated. 

Likewise, prisoners will be able to enjoy chicken biryani, raita, and zarda (sweet rice), for lunch. As for dinner, the government has decided to served chicken, roti, seviyan (vermicelli), and Kashmiri tea.

