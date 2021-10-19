 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 19 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 19, 2021

Adele celebrating release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special One Night Only

British singer Adele is all set to celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special.

The extraordinary concert performance will offer fans the chance to hear the star's first new material in six years as well as some of Adele's chart-topping hits and several never-before-heard songs.

The music sensation will front a CBS prime-time show titled Adele One Night Only, which will air in the US on 14 November. In addition, the programme will include an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Previously, Adele revealed that she has no plans to go on tour with 30 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

