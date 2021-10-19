 
Sania Mirza flaunts her hair in new Instagram post

Tennis star Sania Mirza. — Instagram/File
Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of former Pakistan cricket captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, flaunted her hair in a new Instagram post.

“That’s too much hair, said no one ever” she captioned the picture.

The tennis star posed for a picture dressed in an off-white dress with hair on point. She accessorised her look with a ring that accentuated her perfectly done French manicure and completed her getup with a pair of black-and-gold drop earrings. Not only fans but fellow celebrities were also left awestruck by her sense of style and elegance. 

The snapshot became an instant hit, garnering more than 105,000 like and close to 540 comments.

Some days earlier, Mirza also shared on her Instagram that she is planning to "disappear" from social media on the day Pakistan faces India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Sharing a reel on her Instagram account, the star player wrote: “Me disappearing from social media and toxicity on India vs Pakistan match day.”

“Bye Bye,” Mirza captioned the reel.


