Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Queen Elizabeth's decision to cancel Northern Ireland trip not related to coronavirus: report

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled a planned trip to Northern Ireland on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Royal officials said in a statement that the 95-year-old monarch "has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days".

Britain´s domestic Press Association news agency said the decision was not related to the coronavirus and that she was resting at Windsor Castle, west of London.

She was also expected to attend events at the upcoming UN climate change summit in Glasgow next month, it added.

The palace said she was "in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements" on Thursday and Friday.

A church service to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of Northern Ireland is due to take place in border town of Armagh on Thursday.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," the statement added.

Citing Palace sources, journalist Omid Scobie said the trip cancellation is not Covid related.

