 
sports
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Watch highlights of Pakistan vs South Africa warm-up match

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan speak during the warm-up fixture against South Africa. Photo: ICC Facebook video screengrab
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan speak during the warm-up fixture against South Africa. Photo: ICC Facebook video screengrab

Pakistan and South Africa faced each other in a warm-up match Wednesday, with the Proteas defeating Pakistan courtesy of a stellar knock by Rassie van der Dussen, who scored a heroic century to guide South Africa out of the woods. 

The match went down to the last ball. However, after Dussen's quickfire half-century, South Africa never looked unsettled and it seemed as if their victory was almost certain when Hassan Ali's last over began. 

Related items

The Pakistani bowlers were able to dismiss Proteas' openers quickly, but later, they failed to restrict the South African team as Rassie van der Dussen took charge and smashed 101 runs.

Temba Bavuma also played a good knock as he hit 46 off 42 balls.

All-rounder Hassan Ali, who was sent to bowl the last over, failed to restrict boundaries, as he conceded 22 runs, which helped pave way for Proteas' victory.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf gave away 33 runs from his three overs and failed to pick up a wicket, while Shaheen Afridi managed to take two scalps as well but gave away 30 runs from his four overs.

Afridi took the wickets of Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen (14).

Left-arm bowler Imad Wasim gave away 19 runs from his three overs. He also managed to take two early scalps of Quinton de Kock (6) and Reeza Hendricks (7) in the same over.

By the end of the first innings, Pakistan handed a 187-run target to South Africa. Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan had failed to impress with the bat as they scored 15 and 19.

Fakhar Zaman had played an impressive inning with the bat as he scored 52 off 28 balls, while Asif Ali also added 32 runs to the total.

Pakistan had thrashed West Indies earlier this week with a seven-wicket victory in a warm-up match. The Men In Green will face India on October 24.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket rivalry before blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket rivalry before blockbuster clash
T20 World Cup: Asif Ali impresses fans with 'brilliant knock' against South Africa

T20 World Cup: Asif Ali impresses fans with 'brilliant knock' against South Africa
T20 World Cup: Twitter unhappy with Pakistan's loss against South Africa

T20 World Cup: Twitter unhappy with Pakistan's loss against South Africa
T20 World Cup: 'Kohli strongest candidate,' Inzamam says ahead of India-Pakistan clash

T20 World Cup: 'Kohli strongest candidate,' Inzamam says ahead of India-Pakistan clash
Club owners' efforts can make Pakistan team number one: Ramiz Raja

Club owners' efforts can make Pakistan team number one: Ramiz Raja
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's photography skills draw Twitter's attention

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's photography skills draw Twitter's attention
T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan's early dismissal against South Africa draws Twitter's ire

T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan's early dismissal against South Africa draws Twitter's ire
T20 World Cup: Master-blaster Wiese gives Namibia first win

T20 World Cup: Master-blaster Wiese gives Namibia first win
T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match

T20 World Cup: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in warm-up match
Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda

Destination 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia — via Spain and Rwanda
Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

Watch: Kohli pitches in to bowl during T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistan depend very heavily on Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam'

Latest

view all