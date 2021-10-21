 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Dua Mangi identifies three suspects as her kidnappers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Representational image
Representational image

  • Father of another victim, Bisma, testifies the same men abducted her and released her after ransom was paid.
  • ATC summons more witnesses in Bisma’s case on October 23 and in Dua Mangi’s case on October 27.
  • Dua had been abducted from outside a restaurant in DHA on the night of November 30, 2019.

Dua Mangi, who was kidnapped in November 2019 in Karachi, has identified three suspects as her kidnappers during a hearing at an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday, as per a report in The News

Suspects had abducted Dua Mangi from outside a restaurant in Karachi's posh area, Defence Housing Authority, on the night of November 30, 2019. 

Her friend Fatah, who was with her at the time, was shot by the kidnappers when he tried to intervene and rescue her. 

While the victim recorded her testimony before an ATC-II on Wednesday, the five accused — Fayaz Solangi, Zuhaib Qureshi, Waseem Raja, Muzaffar Ali, and Tariq — detained for allegedly kidnapping her and injuring Dua's friend, were presented in court.

Dua testified that she could identify only Qureshi, Ali, and Raja and not the rest of the suspects. She said that the three accused were the ones who had bundled her into a car and shot Fatah for trying to save her.

The same suspects are also being tried for the kidnapping of Bisma Salim, who had also been abducted from DHA in May 2019 and was released after ransom was paid. The amount of ransom in both cases is said to be “hefty”.

According to investigators, both women had been kept at a flat in Clifton. They said that the forensic report of the weapons recovered from Ali and Qureshi had also matched with the bullet casings found at the crime scene. 

The car used in the crime was recovered from Solangi, who was charged under sections 201 and 202 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while the remaining suspects were charged with kidnapping for ransom.

The same court also recorded the statement of Bisma’s father Muhammad Salim, who testified that his 20-year-old daughter, who is a blogger and a makeup artist, was kidnapped by the suspects and released after they paid ransom.

The court, after recording the statements, ordered the prosecution to bring more witnesses in Bisma’s case on October 23 and in Dua’s case on October 27. 

The court has already declared a suspect, Agha Mansoor Hussain, as an absconder. Hussain, who is a former policeman who was dismissed from service in the past due to his involvement in criminal activities, was charged in absentia.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab directs PTA to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore

Punjab directs PTA to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore
Two FC soldiers, two police constables martyred in IED blast: ISPR

Two FC soldiers, two police constables martyred in IED blast: ISPR
COVID-19 vaccination drive needs improvement in Karachi, Hyderabad: Asad Umar

COVID-19 vaccination drive needs improvement in Karachi, Hyderabad: Asad Umar

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 25,000-mark after over seven months

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 25,000-mark after over seven months
Pakistan, IMF 'close' to reaching staff-level agreement: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan, IMF 'close' to reaching staff-level agreement: Shaukat Tarin
Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack security checkpoint in Balochistan

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack security checkpoint in Balochistan
Pakistan's inflation rate is the fourth highest in the world: report

Pakistan's inflation rate is the fourth highest in the world: report
Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song

Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song
Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan

Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan
Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'

Twitter divided after spat between Shireen, Imaan over govt's 'use of magic'
Govt plans to give motorcycle, rickshaw owners petrol at subsidised rates

Govt plans to give motorcycle, rickshaw owners petrol at subsidised rates
NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan

NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan

Latest

view all