Thursday Oct 21 2021
Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam go head-to-toe yellow for their Mayoun

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Actor Usman Mukhtar is officially getting married!

The Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star, who announced his Nikkah with Zunaira Inam earlier this year, was joined by family members for his mayoun ceremony on Wednesday night.

Both the bride and groom were spotted all smiles as they donned yellow outfits for their special day. Usman wrapped an embroided shawl around his saffron kurta for the day while blusing bride Zunaira wore a knee-length dress paired with a choker.

Take a look:



