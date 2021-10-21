Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'

Singer Falak Shabir is touching upon his life after welcoming daughter Alyana with wife Sarah Khan.

In a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Falak was asked by a fan questions around his newborn's favorite rhyme.

"Does Alyna listen to baby shark du duu," inquired fan.

"No she listens to her baba's music only," quipped the Ijazat singer.

Another fan went on to ask singer if he cried when he first held his daughter.

"Yes I did It was a very emotional moment," he confessed.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir welcomed their first child in October 2021, a year after getting married.