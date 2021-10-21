 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabirs babygirl Alyana only listens to her babas music
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's babygirl Alyana 'only listens to her baba's music'

Singer Falak Shabir is touching upon his life after welcoming daughter Alyana with wife Sarah Khan.

In a recent Q&A session with fans on Instagram, Falak was asked by a fan questions around his newborn's favorite rhyme.

"Does Alyna listen to baby shark du duu," inquired fan.

"No she listens to her baba's music only," quipped the Ijazat singer.

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabirs babygirl Alyana only listens to her babas music

Another fan went on to ask singer if he cried when he first held his daughter.

"Yes I did It was a very emotional moment," he confessed.

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabirs babygirl Alyana only listens to her babas music

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir welcomed their first child in October 2021, a year after getting married.

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'

Aryan Khan's jail inmate witnessed star kid sob multiple times: 'No VIP treatment'
Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam go head-to-toe yellow for their Mayoun

Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam go head-to-toe yellow for their Mayoun
Shah Rukh Khan leaves home for first time, visits Aryan Khan in jail

Shah Rukh Khan leaves home for first time, visits Aryan Khan in jail
Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh break the internet with track 'Aila Re Ailaa'

Watch: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh break the internet with track 'Aila Re Ailaa'
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives
Aryan Khan's lawyers move bail case to Bombay High Court

Aryan Khan's lawyers move bail case to Bombay High Court

'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist

'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail
Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court

Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court
Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by special NDPS court

Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by special NDPS court

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'
Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

Latest

view all