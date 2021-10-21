 
sports
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match 'a real dog fight', Australian great Hayden says

By
AFP

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

Pakistan and India fans mingle at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. — AFP/File
Pakistan and India fans mingle at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. — AFP/File

  • Former Australian opener says nothing matches the rivalry between India and Pakistan.
  • Hayden accepts there is enormous pressure of an India-Pakistan match.
  • He believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be under extra pressure.

DUBAI: Hostile cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan is unmatched and will test the two teams when they play a high voltage game in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, admitted former Australian opener Matthew Hayden.

Hayden is serving a short stint as Pakistan's batting consultant and transferring his vast experience on how to tackle pressure in as intense a rivalry as the Ashes between Australia and England.

"For Australia, England is their old guard as they would say, as at various stages we have been ruled by the Kingdom of the UK and cricket wouldn't be on our shores if it hadn't been the case," Hayden told a virtual media conference.

"But nothing also, that I have ever seen throughout various elements of the game that I have been part of, ever matches the rivalry between India and Pakistan."

Related items

The 49-year-old left-hander played 103 Tests for Australia, 20 of them in the Ashes, scoring 1,461 runs.

Hayden accepts there is enormous pressure of an India-Pakistan match, often resulting in bitter public reaction for the losing side.

"There is an obvious pressure of an Indo-Pak match, as there is obvious pressure if you play against England if you are an Australian, but the pressure is only what you allow it to be.

"It's a history-making opportunity. We can present all the stats, homework and research and nothing can replace what will be the state, what we dream about, write about and coach about, which will be the event itself."

After the eight-team qualifying rounds, the Super 12 stage starts from Saturday.

Hayden, who joined the Pakistan team last week, said players were in a good place.

"The mood is high, the relationships within the team are very strong and the players seem very happy and relaxed in spite of the obvious pressure starting from our first match."

Hayden, part of the commentary team during the Indian Premier League which finished last week in the United Arab Emirates, singled out KL Rahul and Rishab Pant as the men that Pakistan need to be watch.

"I sense that KL Rahul is a major threat to Pakistan. His dominance in the shorter format is good. Someone like Rishab Pant, with a cheeky smile and his brash nature and beautiful vision for the game, is a destroyer."

Hayden believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be under extra pressure.

"Babar is our premier player and will be targeted and as Chris Gayle (West Indian great) says 'everyone wants to put him in his pocket'.

"There is going to be additional pressure on Babar as captain and as batsman.

"It's a real dog fight and the conditions and margin of error are very little and so good leadership is going to be the key and Babar commands that role and he needs to fulfil that role."

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?

T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?
Pakistan can again be kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise due to IPL: Mudassar Nazar

Pakistan can again be kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise due to IPL: Mudassar Nazar
T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan player statistics

T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan player statistics
T20 World Cup: Pakistan finalise strategy for blockbuster match against India

T20 World Cup: Pakistan finalise strategy for blockbuster match against India
Rashid Khan has his eyes on T20 World Cup, not marriage

Rashid Khan has his eyes on T20 World Cup, not marriage
T20 World Cup: Kohli says Pakistan match does not make him nervous

T20 World Cup: Kohli says Pakistan match does not make him nervous
T20 World Cup: Watch highlights of Pakistan vs South Africa warm-up match

T20 World Cup: Watch highlights of Pakistan vs South Africa warm-up match
Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to get training in South Africa

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to get training in South Africa
T20 World Cup: Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket rivalry before blockbuster clash

T20 World Cup: Boycott calls add to India-Pakistan cricket rivalry before blockbuster clash
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's training session for today cancelled

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's training session for today cancelled
T20 World Cup: Asif Ali impresses fans with 'brilliant knock' against South Africa

T20 World Cup: Asif Ali impresses fans with 'brilliant knock' against South Africa
T20 World Cup: Twitter unhappy with Pakistan's loss against South Africa

T20 World Cup: Twitter unhappy with Pakistan's loss against South Africa

Latest

view all