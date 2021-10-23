Protests: ITP issues traffic alert, public transport partially suspended in Lahore

Photo: file

The Islamabad Traffic Police on Saturday issued a traffic alert for the city to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

Metro and Orange Line train services remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday in Lahore.

LAHORE: Public transport services have been partially suspended in Islamabad and Lahore amid protests organised by a banned political outfit.

According to a spokesperson for the traffic police, diversions have been placed for both sides of traffic at the Express Chowk entry and exit points of the capital's Red Zone, adding that commuters can use Margalla road, Ayub Chowk, NADRA Chowk and Dhokri Chowk to reach the area.

A diversion was placed at the 9th Avenue signal for both sides of traffic from IJP road to Faizabad and from IJP road to Stadium road.

Alternatively, 9th Avenue can be used to enter Islamabad, while Peshawar Road can be used to for Rawalpindi, said the spokesperson.

Traffic going from Islamabad to Murree Road Rawalpindi has been diverted to Islamabad Highway, with diversions placed for both sides of traffic at Murree Road and Faiz-ul-Islam stop, from and to Faizabad.

The spokesperson added that diversions were placed at Murree Road before Faizabad for traffic from Rawal Dam Chowk to Faizabad. Commuters can use Park Road, Tramri Chowk and Lehtrar road to reach Islamabad Highway.

However, Srinagar Highway, 9th Avenue and IJP road can still be used to reach Rawalpindi, added the traffic police spokesperson.

Metro Bus service was operational from IJP road stop to Pakistan Secretariat. Its services will remain suspended in Rawalpindi today.

In Lahore, people are facing immense trouble as public transport has been suspended partially across the city amid protests.

As per a traffic police spokesperson, the route of the Metro Bus has been shortened owing to the law and order situation in the city. The bus will provide its services from Gujju Matah to MAO College while the Speedo Bus Service’s route 2, 3, 5, 11 and 18 have been closed.