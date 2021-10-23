Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan cricket match

Actor Moammar Rana is sharing a never-before-seen photo with Indian superstar Salman Khan.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the Toofan star shared a photo of himself hugging Bollywood's bhai. The duo was also seen sharing a laugh together.

"Bhai ajj dono hass lete hein phir InshaAllah 25 ko milte hein ( Bhai let's both laugh today then InshaAllah we'll meet on the 25th," quipped Moamar Rana in the caption.

Moammar's post comes ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 clash with India in Dubai this Sunday.



