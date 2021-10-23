 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan cricket match
Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan cricket match

Actor Moammar Rana is sharing a never-before-seen photo with Indian superstar Salman Khan.

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the Toofan star shared a photo of himself hugging Bollywood's bhai. The duo was also seen sharing a laugh together.

"Bhai ajj dono hass lete hein phir InshaAllah 25 ko milte hein ( Bhai let's both laugh today then InshaAllah we'll meet on the 25th," quipped Moamar Rana in the caption.

Moammar's post comes ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 clash with India in Dubai this Sunday.


More From Showbiz:

Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date

Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date
Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'

Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'
Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'

Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'
Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism

Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances
Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding

Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding
Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'

Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'
Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah

Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah
Shah Rukh Khan feared his fame could 'spoil' his kids life: 'I don't want them fighting that '

Shah Rukh Khan feared his fame could 'spoil' his kids life: 'I don't want them fighting that '
Ananya Panday rejects 'Ganja' allegations, says she has 'never' consumed drugs

Ananya Panday rejects 'Ganja' allegations, says she has 'never' consumed drugs
Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukherjee, Saif Ali Khan drop teaser of much-awaited sequel

Latest

view all