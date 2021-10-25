Free Press Unlimited announces two categories for journalism awards

Free Press Unlimited logo. Photo: Twitter/@freepressunltd

The Netherlands-based organisation, Free Press Unlimited, Sunday announced two categories of its award in the field of journalism.

The categories are, The Most Resilient Journalist Award and Newcomer of The Year - Hans Verploeg Award.

The Most Resilient Journalist Award

The nominees for the Most Resilient Journalist Award for the year 2021 are Omar Radi from Morocco, Rozina Islam from Bangladesh, and Raman Vasiukovich from Belarus.

The three journalists represent the menaces that journalists across the globe have been struggling with for over a year, say the jury.

“Due to their resilience to push through and keep going, all three are facing attacks.”

In 2016, this award had been given to Pakistani journalist, Hamid Mir.

Newcomer of the Year Award

The nominees for the Newcomer of the Year - Hans Verploeg Award 2021 are Bhat Burhan from India, Aye Min Thant from Myanmar and Israel Graca Campos from Angola.

These three journalists work in very challenging environments and show great motivation and talent in their ambition to inform their public.

The winners under the said categories will be announced on 2 November 2021, during a festive ceremony in the City Hall of The Hague.

This year the Free Press Awards ceremony will take place as an addition to the People's Tribunal on the Murder of Journalists, which is organised by Free Press Unlimited, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders.