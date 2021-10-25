 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin’s prop gun handled by crew member with prior safety complaints

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Alec Baldwin’s prop gun handled by crew member with prior safety complaints

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the prop gun was someone with numerous safety regulation issues behind him.

Fellow crew member Maggie Goll shared the news with The Associated Press via an official statement.

She claims she field prior safety complaints against Dave Halls' on the set of the 2019 film Into the Dark as well.

Maggie also added that she’d sent multiple emails just last Sunday explaining that Dave Halls' lax attitude regarding weapons safety protocols and pyrotechnics before filming.

Not only that Hall's previously even insisted to continue filming when another crew member "slipped into a diabetic fugue state."

This is not the first public comment Maggie has made, during a prior interview she also told NBC News, "He did not maintain a safe working environment.”

"Sets were almost always allowed to become increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked ... safety meetings were nonexistent."

More From Entertainment:

Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'

Kristen Stewart gets candid about her career: Only done 'five good films'
Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affidavit

Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged - affidavit
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson
Hybe issues statement over BTS V’s leg injury at post-pandemic concert

Hybe issues statement over BTS V’s leg injury at post-pandemic concert
‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement

‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling’ after Ed Sheeran’s covid-19 announcement
Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Hollywood gathers for Alec Baldwin shooting victim vigil
Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Jennifer Aniston pens tribute for ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler
Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin seen consoling family of Halyna Hutchins
‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office

‘Dune’ Opens to $40 Million at the Box Office
Vanessa Bryant recalls the moment she found out about Kobe, Gianna’s death

Vanessa Bryant recalls the moment she found out about Kobe, Gianna’s death
Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Kumail Nanjiani rejoices after Pakistan thrash India by 10 wickets

Latest

view all