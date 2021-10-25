Alec Baldwin’s prop gun handled by crew member with prior safety complaints

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the prop gun was someone with numerous safety regulation issues behind him.



Fellow crew member Maggie Goll shared the news with The Associated Press via an official statement.

She claims she field prior safety complaints against Dave Halls' on the set of the 2019 film Into the Dark as well.

Maggie also added that she’d sent multiple emails just last Sunday explaining that Dave Halls' lax attitude regarding weapons safety protocols and pyrotechnics before filming.

Not only that Hall's previously even insisted to continue filming when another crew member "slipped into a diabetic fugue state."

This is not the first public comment Maggie has made, during a prior interview she also told NBC News, "He did not maintain a safe working environment.”

"Sets were almost always allowed to become increasingly claustrophobic, no established fire lanes, exits blocked ... safety meetings were nonexistent."