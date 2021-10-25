 
pakistan
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore man chokes ostrich to death in bid to save it from road accident

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

LAHORE: In a sad incident, an ostrich was killed due to strangulation after it appeared at Lahore's Canal Road near Punjab University, Geo News reported Monday.

Per the report, the bird appeared on the road and started running there for a long time, causing disruption in traffic.

In a bid to save it from being killed in a car accident, people started running after the bird to capture it. 

After a long chase, one person caught hold of the ostrich by grabbing it by the neck. Videos of the incident that appeared on social media showed that the bird struggled to get free while the person held its neck.

To prevent the bird from running away, the man tightened his grip on the animal's neck which constricted its windpipe, choking it to death. 

— Featured image courtesy: Chris Stenger/ Unsplash

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan accepts Jamshed Cheema's resignation as SAPM on food security

PM Imran Khan accepts Jamshed Cheema's resignation as SAPM on food security
Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen ties, as ambassador conveys PM's goodwill message to Hasina

Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen ties, as ambassador conveys PM's goodwill message to Hasina
PM Imran Khan meets John Kerry, underscores need for engagement with Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan meets John Kerry, underscores need for engagement with Afghanistan
Pakistan expresses desire to maintain long-term, multi-domain relations with Canada

Pakistan expresses desire to maintain long-term, multi-domain relations with Canada
Rising dollar rate dangerous for Pakistan's national security: Shahbaz Sharif

Rising dollar rate dangerous for Pakistan's national security: Shahbaz Sharif
ATC sentences 2 ACLC personnel to death in Intizar Ahmed murder case

ATC sentences 2 ACLC personnel to death in Intizar Ahmed murder case
She Loves Tech's fifth edition features 11 women-led tech start-ups

She Loves Tech's fifth edition features 11 women-led tech start-ups
Behind the scenes: Why did CM Jam Kamal Khan resign?

Behind the scenes: Why did CM Jam Kamal Khan resign?
After CM, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also resigns

After CM, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also resigns
Banned organisation's protest: Govt does not want confrontation, says Sheikh Rasheed

Banned organisation's protest: Govt does not want confrontation, says Sheikh Rasheed
Demolish Nasla Tower in a week through controlled implosion: Supreme Court

Demolish Nasla Tower in a week through controlled implosion: Supreme Court
PM Imran mulling calling back Gen (retd) Bilal Akber from Saudi Arabia: report

PM Imran mulling calling back Gen (retd) Bilal Akber from Saudi Arabia: report

Latest

view all