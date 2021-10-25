Lahore man chokes ostrich to death in bid to save it from road accident

LAHORE: In a sad incident, an ostrich was killed due to strangulation after it appeared at Lahore's Canal Road near Punjab University, Geo News reported Monday.



Per the report, the bird appeared on the road and started running there for a long time, causing disruption in traffic.

In a bid to save it from being killed in a car accident, people started running after the bird to capture it.

After a long chase, one person caught hold of the ostrich by grabbing it by the neck. Videos of the incident that appeared on social media showed that the bird struggled to get free while the person held its neck.

To prevent the bird from running away, the man tightened his grip on the animal's neck which constricted its windpipe, choking it to death.

— Featured image courtesy: Chris Stenger/ Unsplash