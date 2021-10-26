 
Showbiz
Mika Singh mocks Bollywood on Aryan Khan arrest: 'All are watching the drama'

Indian singer Mika Singh is standing in solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan's arrest.

Turning to his Twitter on Monday, the Aankh Marey singer called out all Bollywood bigwigs still silent over the trial, instead of supporting Shah Rukh in son's bail plea.

“You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhayenge (I think only when all the star kids get arrested will the industry show some unity).”

Mika's remarks come after medical reporter Sanjay Gupta dubbed the Indian film industry ungrateful for not helping SRK.

“Shah Rukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of SHAMEFUL.”

