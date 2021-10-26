 
Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are living their honeymoon period to the fullest.

The couple, that made headlines with their extravagant trip to Maldives, are now hitting the Northern areas of Pakistan.

The lovebirds began their journey from Karachi to Lahore, after which they landed in Islamabad.

The duo's recent Instagram updates suggest that they are now painting the town red in Nathia Gali.

Minal shared a boomerang on her photo-sharing app this Monday, documenting her 'peaceful' vacation in the Northern mountains.

Ahsan on the other hand pulled a purple hoodie to celebrate time off with wife in the hill station.

In another photo shared by Ahsan in his Stories, Minal was seen fulfilling her sweet cravings with an ice cream sundae.

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram take their romance to Nathia Gali: See Photos

The couple also shared a glimpse of their resort with fans, featuring breathtaking mountains from their room.

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram take their romance to Nathia Gali: See Photos


