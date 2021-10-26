FM Qureshi in Tehran to attend multilateral moot on Afghanistan

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Tehran to attend a conference on Afhanistan.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Tehran to attend multilateral moot on Afghanistan.

The first ministerial meeting of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan was held on September 8 at Pakistan’s initiative.

FM Qureshi will also meet his Iranian counterpart, Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reached Tehran to attend the second ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighbours to be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini and Pakistan's envoy in Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi received the foreign minister at the airport.



FM Qureshi has been invited by his Iranian counterpart, Dr Hussein Amir Abdollahian. The FM will present Pakistan's viewpoint at the meeting on the current situation in Afghanistan.



He will also hold talks with the Iranian leadership in Tehran.

Pakistan believes that the neighbours have a direct stake in the peace, stability and prosperity of Afghanistan, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson ahead of FM Qureshi's Iran visit.

It added that it is, therefore, important to remain engaged with a view to evolving a coordinated regional approach.

Pakistan will continue to support the international community’s efforts to promote the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, connected and prosperous Afghanistan, the ministry's spokesperson said.

The first ministerial meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan was held on September 8 at Pakistan’s initiative. It concluded with a joint statement, reflecting the neighbouring countries’ approach to Afghanistan.

The foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated. The ministerial meeting was preceded by a virtual meeting of the special representatives/ envoys of the six neighbouring countries.

Pakistan, China call on world to provide immediate humanitarian, economic help to Afghanistan