 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's manager is influencing witnesses for Aryan Khan's bail: NCB

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Shah Rukh Khans manager is influencing witnesses for Aryan Khans bail: NCB
Shah Rukh Khan's manager is influencing witnesses for Aryan Khan's bail: NCB

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, might be behind bars for longer than fans anticipate.

While Aryan's case is still under strict scrutiny of Bombay High Court, new reports from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) suggest that Shah Rukh's manager has been tampering with the evidence to save the star kid.

Pooja Dadlani, who is often spotted representing SRK on legal fronts after Aryan's arrest, is also accused of derailing the investigation by influencing witnesses.

As of Tuesday hearing, reports claim that NCB has once again opposed Aryan's bail plea, claiming that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Bunty Aur Babli 2 official trailer out now!

Watch: Bunty Aur Babli 2 official trailer out now!
Abrar ul Haq drops quirky version of 'Baby Shark' ft. Saba Qamar: Watch Here

Abrar ul Haq drops quirky version of 'Baby Shark' ft. Saba Qamar: Watch Here
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram take their romance to Nathia Gali: See Photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram take their romance to Nathia Gali: See Photos
Asim Azhar 'promises' fans new song after Pakistan vs India victory

Asim Azhar 'promises' fans new song after Pakistan vs India victory

Mika Singh mocks Bollywood on Aryan Khan arrest: 'All are watching the drama'

Mika Singh mocks Bollywood on Aryan Khan arrest: 'All are watching the drama'
Katrina Kaif romances Akshay Kumar in latest teaser of ‘Mere Yaara’

Katrina Kaif romances Akshay Kumar in latest teaser of ‘Mere Yaara’
Virat Kohli's 'Rohit Sharma' defense gets praise from Aftab Shivdasani: 'Respect'

Virat Kohli's 'Rohit Sharma' defense gets praise from Aftab Shivdasani: 'Respect'
Ali Zafar takes to streets after Pakistan's iconic T20 win over India

Ali Zafar takes to streets after Pakistan's iconic T20 win over India
Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim’ trailer is out now

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim’ trailer is out now
Alia Bhatt sends love to mom Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday

Alia Bhatt sends love to mom Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday
From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat: Celebs proud of Pakistan's historic win against India

From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat: Celebs proud of Pakistan's historic win against India
Kareena Kapoor grieved over death of ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Kareena Kapoor grieved over death of ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Latest

view all