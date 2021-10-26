Shah Rukh Khan's manager is influencing witnesses for Aryan Khan's bail: NCB

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, might be behind bars for longer than fans anticipate.

While Aryan's case is still under strict scrutiny of Bombay High Court, new reports from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) suggest that Shah Rukh's manager has been tampering with the evidence to save the star kid.

Pooja Dadlani, who is often spotted representing SRK on legal fronts after Aryan's arrest, is also accused of derailing the investigation by influencing witnesses.

As of Tuesday hearing, reports claim that NCB has once again opposed Aryan's bail plea, claiming that the 23-year-old was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking.