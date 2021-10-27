 
Showbiz
Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, is making rounds on the internet with his adorable photo.

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, turned to her Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse of her recent visit at Kareena's house in Mumbai.

"MiSS my Jeh Jaanu," captioned Saif's sister alongside the photo.

In the picture, fans could spot Kareena's February born son sitting in his aunt's lap sucking on to his hand.

'U love ur family so much mashallah,' wrote one fan for Saba in the comments section. "Cutest baby Jaan Jeh," added another.

Take a look:


