Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are soon to tie the knot, reports ETimes.

The couple, that has kept their relationship discreet for a number of months now, is to say their wedding vows in December. The rumors come after Katrina and Vicky's alleged roka ceremon in August.

After the news broke out, both Katrina and Vicky were spotted together at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office on Tuesday night. 

An insider has however revealed further details of the much-anticipated wedding. The source dishes that Katrina will slip into a traditional Sabyasachi dress on her wedding day.

"Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December," the source claims.

