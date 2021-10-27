Watch: Mushtaq Ahmed recalls the time Imran Khan took him to dinner but didn't pay

Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed recalled that former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan once took some of the players to dinner in Australia, but did not pay the bill.



Speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket on Tuesday, Ahmed narrated that Imran Khan took four people to dinner, including himself, Wasim Akram, Aqib Javed and Waqar Younis.

"We were in Australia. We ordered pizza and when the bill came it was around $80-85. We thought Imran Khan was our elder and will pay according to Pakistani culture, but he gave his share which was $17 and left," Ahmed said, laughing at the incident.

Ahmed added that Imran Khan asked them to pay their share.



On a lighter note, he asked the dummy character representing Prime Minister Imran Khan why he did this, to which the character replied that "change" comes from the top level.

The character actor mimicking Imran Khan's voice said that if he wanted, he would have asked the players to pay his share as well to stay in the team, but he did not do that and paid his own share because "tabdeeli [change] starts from the top-level".