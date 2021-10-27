 
sports
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Mushtaq Ahmed recalls the time Imran Khan took him to dinner but didn't pay

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed recalled that former World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan once took some of the players to dinner in Australia, but did not pay the bill.

Speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket on Tuesday, Ahmed narrated that Imran Khan took four people to dinner, including himself, Wasim Akram, Aqib Javed and Waqar Younis.

"We were in Australia. We ordered pizza and when the bill came it was around $80-85. We thought Imran Khan was our elder and will pay according to Pakistani culture, but he gave his share which was $17 and left," Ahmed said, laughing at the incident.

Related items

Ahmed added that Imran Khan asked them to pay their share.

On a lighter note, he asked the dummy character representing Prime Minister Imran Khan why he did this, to which the character replied that "change" comes from the top level.

The character actor mimicking Imran Khan's voice said that if he wanted, he would have asked the players to pay his share as well to stay in the team, but he did not do that and paid his own share because "tabdeeli [change] starts from the top-level".

More From Sports:

Video: Dr Nauman Niaz responds to Shoaib Akhtar controversy on PTV Sports

Video: Dr Nauman Niaz responds to Shoaib Akhtar controversy on PTV Sports
Watch: Pakistani fans shout 'security, security' during New Zealand clash

Watch: Pakistani fans shout 'security, security' during New Zealand clash
T20 World Cup: Hafeez calls Sania Mirza 'rescue angel' for arranging birthday cake for wife

T20 World Cup: Hafeez calls Sania Mirza 'rescue angel' for arranging birthday cake for wife
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam all praise for teammates over good performance

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam all praise for teammates over good performance
Drama on PTV Sports as Shoaib Akhtar resigns on air, walks off 'Game on Hai'

Drama on PTV Sports as Shoaib Akhtar resigns on air, walks off 'Game on Hai'
Babar, Rizwan become first Pakistani pair to score 1,000 T20 runs

Babar, Rizwan become first Pakistani pair to score 1,000 T20 runs
T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts in celebration after Pakistan vanquish New Zealand

T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts in celebration after Pakistan vanquish New Zealand

New Zealand's 'security issue resolved': Pakistan cricket fans troll Kiwis

New Zealand's 'security issue resolved': Pakistan cricket fans troll Kiwis
Points table: Pakistan stay on top after beating New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash

Points table: Pakistan stay on top after beating New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash
Glad they listened to me: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's victory over NZ

Glad they listened to me: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's victory over NZ
'Revenge of the hated': Asif Ali, Haris Rauf win back Pakistan's love

'Revenge of the hated': Asif Ali, Haris Rauf win back Pakistan's love
West Indies name women's squad for Pakistan tour

West Indies name women's squad for Pakistan tour

Latest

view all