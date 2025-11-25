Karachi Kings, Islamabad United secure franchise rights for next decade

Islamabad United players (left) and Karachi Kings players.— Facebook/@IsbUnitedPak and @KarachiKingsARY

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have renewed their franchise rights for another decade, securing ownership after reaching an agreement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Franchises have extended their agreement at the updated market valuation, the PCB said in a statement.

The renewal underscores the confidence that partners continue to place in the PSL’s growing commercial appeal and strong brand presence, as the league prepares to feature eight teams from Season 11 onward, the statement added.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his pleasure over the continuation of Karachi Kings’ and Islamabad United’s ownership, highlighting the franchise’s significant contribution to the league and cricket in Pakistan.

The chairman added that Ali Naqvi has been an exemplary partner whose dedication and professionalism have strengthened both their franchise and the league. Their decision to renew reaffirms the trust placed in the PSL’s vision, growth, and long-term potential.

PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer also praised both franchises for their commitment and impact on the league.

He hopes that they continue to contribute beyond the call of duty," he said.

He added that their belief in the PSL and efforts in promoting cricket and nurturing talent are deeply appreciated.

“We are excited about this renewed partnership and the bright future," Naseer said

Since lifting their maiden PSL title in 2020, Karachi Kings have remained one of the league’s most recognisable and commercially influential franchises.

Islamabad United are the first-ever champions of the PSL and remain one of the league’s most consistent franchises, known for their strong cricketing culture and data-driven approach.