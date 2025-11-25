 
Why was Everton's Gueye sent off during Manchester United clash?

Everton enjoys first Premier League win at United for 12 years despite playing virtually with 10 men

November 25, 2025

Evertons Idrissa Gueye is held back by Evertons Jordan Pickford as he clashes with teammate Michael Keane and shown a red card by referee Tony Harrington during Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, November 24, 2025. — Reuters
A heated moment was witnessed during Everton’s clash with Manchester United on Monday when midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for clashing with his own teammate, Michael Keane, just 13 minutes into the match.

The incident occurred just 13 minutes into the match at Old Trafford when Gueye and Keane became embroiled in a heated argument following a United attack.

After Keane shoved the Senegalese midfielder, Gueye appeared to raise his hand toward the defender’s face. Although contact was minimal, referee Tony Harrington issued a straight red card, a decision later upheld by VAR.

It was only the third time in Premier League history that a player had been dismissed for an altercation with a teammate, and the first since Stoke City’s Ricardo Fuller was sent off for slapping Andy Griffin in 2008.

Despite the early dismissal — and an injury to Seamus Coleman — 10-man Everton went on to stun United 1-0, securing their first league victory at Old Trafford in 12 years.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the decisive goal with a superb solo effort in the 29th minute, beating Bruno Fernandes and Leny Yoro before curling the ball into the top corner.

Manchester United dominated possession and attempted 25 shots but failed to find an equaliser, struggling in the absence of injured forwards Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

Everton manager David Moyes, who celebrated his first-ever win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager after 17 unsuccessful attempts, downplayed the red-card incident and even suggested it reflected a competitive mindset within the squad.

"I quite like my own players fighting each other and getting annoyed with each other because of a bad ball or someone didn’t do the right action," he said. "If you want a winning team, you’ve got to have players that react in that way."

Dewsbury-Hall said Gueye apologised to the team at halftime, describing the clash as "a moment of madness." The midfielder later issued a public apology, saying the behaviour "does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for."

Everton’s unlikely victory also made them the first team to win a Premier League match at Old Trafford after having a player sent off.

